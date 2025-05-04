Released WWE Star Reportedly Done with Wrestling

Former WWE NXT star Dani Palmer is reportedly ending her wrestling career following her recent release from the company. Palmer announced her departure on May 3 via Instagram, stating that she is “officially closing out [her] athletic career.”

Her announcement came amid a wave of talent cuts at WWE, with 17 performers across the main roster and NXT being released since May 2.





Palmer, whose real name is Alexsis Amrhein, joined WWE in 2022 with an impressive background in acrobatics and tumbling, where she was a three-time NCAA National Champion. Her WWE career was hampered by injuries, including double hip surgery in 2024. She primarily competed on NXT Level Up and made appearances on WWE Evolve before her release.

According to reports, industry sources believe Palmer will not continue in professional wrestling following her WWE exit.