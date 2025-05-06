NXT Star Confirms Wrestling Retirement After Recent WWE Release

An NXT star has announced her retirement after recent WWE release.

The company let go almost a dozen talents in the post WrestleMania 41 cuts earlier this month. The list included former world champion Braun Strowman as well as a number of NXT stars.

One of the names released by the company was Dani Palmer who has decided to say goodbye to the wrestling world after the end of her WWE run.

The female star posted a video of her last match with the company that came at the February 21 Evolve tapings. Palmer, who wrestled Kali Armstrong in the bout, revealed that she suffered a knee injury in the match and wrote that it was ‘the last time’ she would enter the ring:

The now former WWE star wrote a similar message in a story she posted on Instagram and confirmed that it’s officially the end of her athletic career.

Dani Palmer, real name Alexsis Amrhein, was signed by WWE in 2022, and made her in ring debut the same year. She mostly wrestled at live events and NXT Level Up, though Palmer did make a few NXT appearances during her time with the brand.

The good news is that the retired wrestling star seems to be staying positive despite her release, and she noted that she’d be starting a business.