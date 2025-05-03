Saudi Arabia Expected To Host WWE Night Of Champions 2025

WWE will reportedly revive its Night of Champions premium live event concept later this year.

According to sources cited by Bodyslam.net, the event, which King and Queen of the Ring replaced on the 2024 calendar, is planned for a return in June 2025. The PLE is scheduled for Saturday, June 28th in Saudi Arabia. Also, there will be a SmackDown the night before on Friday, June 27th.

It’s unclear whether WWE will host Raw the following Monday as they did last year for their most recent Saudi Arabia trip. The report originated from the PWNxBodyslam Discord and noted that an official WWE announcement is expected imminently, possibly next week.

This scheduling places the return of Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia near the end of June, fitting into WWE’s premium live event schedule between the planned Money in the Bank event in early June and SummerSlam in early August. The show continues WWE’s long-standing business partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

WWE will also host the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE on Saudi Arabia, the first time that the country has hosted the event.