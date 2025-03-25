Scott Steiner Headlines ‘Bicep Bash 2025’ Wrestling and Arm Wrestling Event in Las Vegas

Scott Steiner is stepping back into the spotlight on April 15, 2025, for Bicep Bash 2025—a first-of-its-kind crossover event that merges professional wrestling with elite-level arm wrestling. The event will take place at The Space LV from 6 PM to 9 PM and feature appearances from wrestling legends Rick Steiner and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons.

The main event will see Steiner face off in a headline arm wrestling match against John “Uncle John” Thompson, a prominent figure in the arm wrestling world. The night also includes a live Q&A panel hosted by Jake Ward (The Aussie Armwrestler) and Emily Mae, with guests like 8-time World Arm Wrestling Champion and former NXT talent Sarah Bäckman, along with Rick Steiner and Ron Simmons.

Attendees will have access to VIP meet-and-greet sessions, exclusive swag bags, and live sponsor activations. Thousands of dollars in giveaways are planned, including signed memorabilia and a custom ANC x Cardillo weight belt autographed by Steiner, Simmons, and Rick Steiner.

Bicep Bash 2025 is presented in partnership with Arm Sports Entertainment and sponsored by ANC, Cardillo Weight Belts, TrophySmack, Paradise Card Breaks, and Hit Parade.

Tickets are on sale now, with limited availability across VIP, General Admission, and the exclusive Party Porch experience.