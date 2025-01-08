Sean Waltman Reveals 2024 Diverticulitis Diagnosis

WWE Hall of Famer Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman has opened up about his struggle with diverticulitis in 2024.

The DX star was interviewed by Denise Salcedo at the red-carpet event ahead of Raw’s Netflix debut this Monday night. They talked about things such as what the move means for WWE and more.

When asked about a potential in-ring return, Waltman quickly shot down the idea revealing that he was diagnosed with diverticulitis last year and had to spend over a week in hospital because of it:

“I haven’t talked about this with anybody, earlier last year, I was in the hospital for eight days with diverticulitis. [It] almost killed me. So after that, I lost a bunch of weight, like thirty pounds. So I decided I’m gonna take everything a little more serious and get off my ass. It was tough. It took a while to feel better. Now, I’m feeling good. It came back a little bit, but as soon as I noticed it, I was in the hospital right away. All that to say, I’m doing great now, but I had a rough time.”

He Helped Me With It: Sean Waltman

Waltman wasn’t the only wrestling star who had to deal with the specific disease. AEW’s Kenny Omega returned to action at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5 this year, after spending more than a year on the shelf due to diverticulitis.

When Omega’s condition was brought up, Sean Waltman revealed that the Cleaner actually helped him through this time:

“He helped me with it. I was in the hospital texting with him and he’s telling me what’s going on and what I should expect and everything”

Waltman also previously had a long battle with Hepatitis C during his TNA run. He was only fully cured of it after more than a decade in 2020.