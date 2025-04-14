Shawn Michaels Addresses Booking Several Multi-Person Matches At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

This year’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The headliner is expected to be a triple threat match for the WWE NXT Championship featuring Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans.

Other top bouts include a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship between Stephanie Vaquer vs. GIULIA vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker, and a Ladder Match for the vacant WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

While appearing on the Bobby Bones Show, head of WWE NXT creative Shawn Michaels was asked if a standout performance at NXT Stand & Deliver could expedite a talent’s move to the main roster.

“Absolutely, Stand & Deliver, much like WrestleMania, you can turn your career around in one match and one moment. Even when it comes to bonuses, those are things that, especially from an NXT standpoint, we have a lot of multi-person matches at Stand & Deliver. A lot of people don’t like that, but these young men and women work throughout the entire year. Not all of them get an opportunity to be on PLEs and those televisions that are on the road, which we’ve been doing more of lately. We want to give as many people as we can an opportunity to perform on the biggest weekend. That’s the reason people get into this line of work. To have that experience to have those moments. We’re hoping we have a lot of standouts come Stand & Deliver. It’s something we definitely keep an eye on and anytime there is a performance or somebody goes above and beyond, whether it’s in a match or throughout the entire year, we try to take care of them as much as possible,” said Michaels.

NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom, and NXT North American Champion Ricky Starks, will also defend their titles at the show against competitors soon to be announced.