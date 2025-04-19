Shawn Michaels Appears At WrestleMania 41, Reveals Saturday Attendance

WrestleMania wouldn’t be WrestleMania without Shawn Michaels, who made a special appearance during this year’s Saturday event. Appearing in Las Vegas, Michaels shared that 61,467 fans had packed Allegiant Stadium for Night One of this year’s two-night supershow.

WWE has made a habit of sharing their WrestleMania attendances, though these numbers often don’t reflect reality. Vince McMahon once claimed that the numbers presented are for storyline purposes and may not reflect the actual ticket sales. WWE often includes various factors to make these numbers, including tickets distributed which may not have translated into filled seats.

Whether accurate or enlarged, WWE was able to fill Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 41: Saturday. And with another night of WWE’s biggest event still to come, there’ll be plenty for fans in Las Vegas to enjoy from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.