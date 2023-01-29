Sonya Deville Shows Off Nasty Injury from the Royal Rumble: “I’m a Beast!”

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville suffered a nasty gash above her left eye in Saturday night’s Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ match.

Deville entered the Rumble at #27, an advantageous spot that most entrants would be happy to receive. She eliminated a few people, including Indi Hartwell and Zoey Stark, before getting kicked in the head and tossed out by Asuka.

Early Sunday morning, Deville checked in on social media to let her fans know she’s alright, and to show off the full extent of her injury.

Sonya Deville’s Royal Rumble Injury (Graphic)

As seen below, she suffered a huge cut on her eyebrow that likely required several stitches to close up. She’s taking the setback in stride and says, “I’m a beast!”

https://twitter.com/SonyaDevilleWWE/status/1619585697131945984

The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match was ultimately won by Rhea Ripley of Judgment Day. Ripley now who heads to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, where she’ll face either Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair or SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.