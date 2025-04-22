Tama Tonga May Need Surgery After Suffering Injury

WWE’s injury woes continue as reports indicate Tama Tonga will be sidelined for a while. Bodyslam.net and PWN’s Cody Whoades have confirmed that Tonga is dealing with an injury that may need surgery.

The specific nature and timeline for his return remain undisclosed. The storyline attack by LA Knight on last Friday’s SmackDown is believed to be the explanation for Tonga’s absence as he addresses this undisclosed injury.

This news follows a previous injury to Tonga’s stablemate and brother, Tonga Loa, who suffered a torn bicep during the Men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series in November 2024. That injury occurred when CM Punk hit Loa’s arm with a toolbox.

Loa underwent surgery and was initially expected to be out for several months. While his status as of December 2024 was uncertain, reports suggested he was recovering well and could potentially return to the ring in the summer of 2025.

We wish both stars a speedy recovery.