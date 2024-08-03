The Bloodline’s Fatu & Tonga Win WWE Tag Team Titles On 8/2 SmackDown

The Bloodline once again holds tag team championship gold after Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga won the WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown. On the go-home show before WWE SummerSlam, the two teams competed in the main event of the show which also happened to be in Johnny Gargano’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

As seen in previous Bloodline matches, this bout saw interference as Solo Sikoa hit Ciampa with a Samoan Spike at ringside while Gargano was trying to fight off everyone else. In the end, it was Fatu who got the win for his team to bring The Bloodline its first taste of gold since WrestleMania 40.

This marks the end of DIY’s time as WWE Tag Team Champions. The pair had held the gold since the July 5, edition of SmackDown where they dethroned A-Town Down Under. Ciampa and Gargano had just one successful title defense, that being against A-Town Down Under on the July 12, episode.

With the WWE Tag Team Titles now with the Bloodline, all eyes are on Solo Sikoa and tonight’s Undisputed WWE Championship match. Sikoa has vowed to win the gold Cody Rhodes captured at WrestleMania by defeating Roman Reigns. On this week’s SmackDown, it was announced that their title match will be under Bloodline Rules, and Sikoa once again had some choice words for Roman Reigns, calling his cousin “weak.” Comments like these and others have led many to speculate that Reigns will return tonight at SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam 2024

SummerSlam 2024 will take place on August 3, one day after the Priority Pass tryouts, from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The show will be the second SummerSlam from Cleveland and currently has seven matches announced.

