Triple H: The Rock Loves Hollywood But There’s Nothing Like WWE

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson may have forged a career in Hollywood, but his heart will always be with WWE as far as Paul Levesque is concerned. Appearing on Sunday Brunch, WWE’s Chief Content Officer reflected on

“[The Rock] constantly comes back into what we do because while he loves Hollywood, there’s no place to get that connection [other than WWE.] When 80,000 people are going crazy and you’re in that ring, and you’re controlling their emotions with your storytelling, it’s electric.”

Johnson returned to WWE after a seven-year break in 2011 to serve as the host of that year’s WrestleMania 27. In 2024, Johnson strengthened his ties to WWE by joining TKO’s board of directors. On-screen, The Rock has re-invented himself as the ‘Final Boss,’ a controlling heel who uses his ties to the board to influence matters against his enemies.

The Rock was last seen at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where he assisted a newly-turned John Cena in his assault of Cody Rhodes. With Cena and Rhodes set to do battle at WrestleMania 41, fans eagerly await the return of The Rock, even with the allure of Hollywood.