Trevor Lee Talks About Wanting to Wrestle for AEW

Trevor Lee (formerly Cameron Grimes) has expressed his interest in every promotion after being released from WWE in April. However, he has specifically mentioned AEW as his possible future destination.

During K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Lee discussed his exit from WWE. The former NXT North American Champion stated that it was all about the timing. While he believes it was unfortunate, he knows that pro wrestling never ceases. He highlighted the fact that wrestling shows take place all around the year. The former Cameron Grimes made it clear that he will be back on TV shortly.

A handful of WWE wrestlers have jumped ship to AEW in the past. There has been speculation that Lee might follow suit. He recognized how AEW has made an impact on the wrestling world since its inception in 2019 and wouldn’t rule out signing with the promotion. He said:

“I have interest in absolutely every company. But, I do have interest in AEW. Why wouldn’t I? It’s doing what they’re supposed to do and it’s shocking the culture and it’s stirring up a firestorm that is the new era of wrestling so, of course.”

What’s next for Trevor Lee?

Lee is scheduled to appear in Black Label Pro promotion for the first time. He will be making his debut for the Indiana-based promotion at BLP Old Habits Die Screaming at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois on July 26. This will mark his first appearance for any promotion since his release from WWE.

Meanwhile, Elevation Pro Wrestling has also announced that Lee will appear at the promotion’s Homecoming event on July 27.