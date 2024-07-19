7 Ex-WWE Superstars Are Now Free Agents

Seven former Superstars are free agents 90 days after their WWE releases in April 2024. We’ll be following their next moves here at SEScoops, so you can follow their careers wherever they wind up next.

Here are the WWE Superstars that are now free to work anywhere:

- Advertisement -

Jinder Mahal

Now going by Rah Dhesi, the former WWE Champion is the most high-profile name among this crop of wrestlers to enter the free agency market. Dhesi will make his debut for Black Label Pro Wrestling at their upcoming event on July 26.

Hindered no more. 90 days are up ? — The Maharaja (@RajTheMaharaja) July 18, 2024

He recently spoke candidly about his time in WWE, including his WWE Release, working with Brock Lesnar & the infamous Punjabi Prison match.

Veer Mahaan

Fans waited long enough for Veer Mahaan to arrive on Monday Night Raw, but that didn’t stop the wrestler and former baseball player from being released. His final match saw was as part of the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in which he was eliminated by the Creed Brothers.

- Advertisement -

Sanga

The final member of Indus Sher, Sanga was part of Ring Ka King (An india-based brand of TNA Wrestling) before coming to WWE in 2018. His final match was also the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal where he was also thrown out by the Creeds.

Cameron Grimes

The former NXT North American Champion has plenty of pre-WWE homes, including Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, OMEGA Wrestling, and TNA Wrestling. It’s in the latter promotion where Grimes held the X-Division Championship three times and is a former TNA World Tag Team Champion.

Xia Li

Despite a high-profile feud with Becky Lynch in 2023, Li was among those released in April. On August 3, Li will make her MMA for the Combat Night promotion. The ex-Superstar who is trained in wushu will face Xiomara Lee in Kissimmee, FL.

- Advertisement -

Related: WWE Talent Sympathetic to Xia Li After Release of Underutilized Star

Xyon Quinn

A former Rugby player who signed with WWE in 2018, Quinn had to wait until 2020 before he made his debut. Despite an impressive build, the Australian’s final match for WWE saw him squashed by Bron Breakker in mere seconds on an episode of SmackDown.

Related: Xyon Quinn Says The Comeback Will Surpass the Setback

Von Wagner

Despite being poised as one to watch when NXT 2.0 launched, Von Wagner’s tenure in WWE NXT ended this past April without any title gold to his name. Wagner is the son of WWE alum Beau Beverly and Von’s final match saw him lose to Lexis King.