How Timing Helped Cameron Grimes Escape WWE Marijuana Fines

Trevor Lee, aka Cameron Grimes, was released from his WWE contract in April 2024. Still, while in the company, he enjoyed the benefits of Marijuana, but without having to pay fines for it.

Within the same post, Lee acknowledged passing all WWE drug tests during his tenure, except testing positive for marijuana. WWE star Ricochet replied to Lee’s comments, suggesting that the resulting fines for marijuana were “worth it.”

However, Lee responded that he personally avoided such fines. He attributed this to his timing, stating he joined WWE after Matt Riddle, whose own issues with marijuana tests were well-documented.

Ricochet expressed surprise at Lee’s claim, seemingly indicating that he still faced fines even after Riddle was part of the company, hinting at potential inconsistencies in policy enforcement.

I thought the strength and conditioning done at the Performance Center was very beneficial.



This is coming from someone who’s in the best shape of his career and passed every drug test.



Well except for weed. — Trevor Lee (@TrevorLeePro) May 5, 2025

Them fines were worth it lol — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 5, 2025

Zero fines I came in after riddle lol — Trevor Lee (@TrevorLeePro) May 5, 2025

Lee signed with WWE in January 2019 after making a name for himself in various promotions. In NXT, Grimes found significant success with his popular “Richest Man in NXT” gimmick, which stemmed from real-life investment success. This storyline led to interactions with WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase and a feud with LA Knight over the Million Dollar Championship.

He also captured the NXT North American Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver in April 2022. Grimes finished his run in NXT in late 2022 and was officially drafted to the SmackDown brand in the 2023 WWE Draft, making his main roster debut in May 2023. He was released the following year.