Triple H Heralds President Trump’s Charisma: ‘Amazing’ and ‘Genius’

Donald Trump is loved by some and loathed by others, but there’s no denying that the U.S. President is able to get everyone talking. Speaking to Flagrant, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque argued that Trump has a pull that few people in his circles could dream of replicating.

“He’s charismatic in so many ways, and I think he likes getting under peoples skin, generating [heat]. It’s amazing and it’s genius, and it worked.”

Levesque, set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time this weekend, highlighted Trump as “the epitome of that billionaire status” and once again credited ‘The Don’s’ charisma for that. While there are other billionaires in the word, Levesque noted that it was Trump that individuals could find on People Magazine on a regular basis.

While Trump has obvious ties to WWE, including appearances at several WrestleManias, the company has avoided mentioning the current President of the United States on-screen. This restraint demonstrates WWE wisely stepping away from the highly-volatile world of politics despite the potential for headlines if they were to lean into their Trump connection. WWE’s TKO partners in UFC haven’t shied away from Trump, who appeared at the recent UFC 314 event.

Each day, Trump continues to make headlines, with his recent tarriffs and changes to said tarriffs sparking a ton of debate, and while Levesque may avoid mentioning the President by name on WWE TV, the CCO’s admiration for Trump’s charisma is no secret.