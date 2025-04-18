Triple H On WWE Hall Of Fame Induction: ‘I Did Not Want To Do It’

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque addressed his recent surprise announcement as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee, revealing it wasn’t something he desired.

“Yeah, clearly I’ve accepted it. When they surprised me with it, and Shawn and Taker walked out on stage, honestly, I thought I just didn’t read the format sheet for the town hall we were doing,” he admitted. He initially believed Shawn Michaels was there for a promotion he’d missed, highlighting his genuine surprise. Despite the initial shock, Levesque acknowledged the honor, especially coming from Michaels and The Undertaker. “You know, as we had talked about Hall of Fame, I did not want to do it. We had other plans, and then Nick [Khan] took things into his own hands, and he’s the president, so what can I do?”

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony airs live on Friday night. will be inducted by his longtime friend and DX stablemate, Shawn Michaels.

The “Total Package” Lex Luger will be enshrined, with his induction speech delivered by Diamond Dallas Page. Michelle McCool, a former two-time WWE Women’s Champion and two-time Divas Champion, will be inducted by her husband, The Undertaker.

The dominant tag team of The Natural Disasters, Earthquake and Typhoon, will also take their place in the Hall of Fame. In a unique honor, the inaugural “Immortal Moment” induction will celebrate the unforgettable No Disqualification Submission Match between Bret “The Hitman” Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13, with this encounter being inducted by CM Punk.

Additionally, the Legacy wing will see the posthumous induction of Kamala, alongside wrestling legends Ivan Koloff and Dory Funk Sr.