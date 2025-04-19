Triple H Fights Back Tears, Thanks Fans & More At WWE Hall of Fame

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is now a two-time Hall of Famer, and while this induction was for his work as a singles star, his journey to Las Vegas was not a lonely one. In the final induction of the night, Levesque acknowledged the fan impact, not just on his career, but all careers.

“None of us are anything without you. I sure as hell am nothing without you. You have made this dream possible, whether you have loved me or hated me.”

It wasn’t just the fans who helped make Paul Levesque into WWE legend Triple H. As part of his induction, the Game credited names including Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Terry Taylor, and William Regal as among those who helped him during his WCW tenure.

Levesque then spoke about his time in Evolution. Fighting back tears as he discussed Randy Orton, and Batista, the Game shared that he learned just as much from the pair as they learned from him.

“You taught me the gift of giving back… to stand by your side to watch you become that, would light a fire within me to do that for others.”

Levesque reached the top of WWE but his journey was not one he made alone. Now as WWE’s CCO, Triple H is honored and humbled to be able to give back after so many gave to him.