Pro Wrestling Injury Report Roundup: March 2025

Injuries are an unfortunate reality in professional wrestling, often altering storylines and creating opportunities for other performers. This comprehensive roundup tracks the current injury status of wrestlers across major promotions, from recent setbacks to long-term recoveries.

Recent Injuries

Here are some of the latest injuries that have occurred over the past few months:

WWE

Bronson Reed (Raw) – The powerhouse suffered a fractured talus bone at Survivor Series in November 2024. WWE has kept him off television while he recovers, though he’s been posting rehabilitation updates on social media. Expected return timeline is still unclear.

Tonga Loa (SmackDown) – The Bloodline member tore his bicep during the Survivor Series event in November 2024. This injury typically requires 4-6 months recovery, potentially putting his return around April-May 2025.

Apollo Crews (SmackDown) – Crews suffered a torn pectoral on January 31, 2025. This serious injury typically requires 6-9 months of recovery time, likely keeping him out until late 2025.

JD McDonagh (Raw) – The Judgment Day member sustained broken ribs and punctured lungs on January 27, 2025 during a particularly brutal table spot. McDonagh remarkably finished the match despite the severe injury. His recovery timeline remains undisclosed.

Cora Jade (NXT) – Jade reportedly suffered a possible concussion during her March 4, 2025 match. WWE has been extremely cautious with concussion protocols, and her return will depend on passing cognitive testing. She’s already back in action, but even a concussion scare could have future implications.

AEW

Swerve Strickland – The AEW World Champion confirmed suffering a ruptured eardrum at Revolution on March 9, 2025. Despite the injury, Strickland is expected to work through it and defend his championship as scheduled.

Momo Watanabe – Watanabe sustained an ankle injury during her match at Revolution on March 9, 2025. The severity hasn’t been officially disclosed, but she was seen in a walking boot at recent tapings.

Mercedes Moné – The CEO suffered a bruised larynx at Revolution, limiting her ability to speak. She’s expected to continue appearing on television while recovering, though her in-ring work may be limited temporarily.

Will Ospreay – The aerial technician appeared to injure his leg during his Revolution match but managed to complete the bout. Early reports suggest it may be a minor sprain rather than a serious injury.

TNA

Matt Hardy – At TNA Sacrifice on March 14, 2025, Hardy was evaluated for a deviated septum and has not been medically cleared to compete. The timeline for his return remains uncertain as medical evaluations continue.

Jeff Hardy – The high-flyer suffered a lower-body injury at TNA Sacrifice on March 14, 2025. He has not been cleared to compete, though the exact nature and severity of his injury haven’t been fully disclosed.

Moose – The TNA World Champion suffered a hip injury at Sacrifice on March 14, 2025, and is currently not medically cleared to compete. This injury could significantly impact upcoming championship storylines.

Mustafa Ali – The TNA X-Division Champion was checked for a jaw injury following TNA Sacrifice but has been medically cleared to continue competing.

Lei Ying Lee – Lee sustained a perforated eardrum at TNA Sacrifice but has been cleared to compete. This type of injury is similar to what Swerve Strickland is currently working through in AEW.

Mike Santana – Santana suffered a left-hand injury at TNA Sacrifice but has been medically cleared to continue wrestling.

Alisha Edwards – Edwards passed concussion protocol following a scare at TNA Sacrifice and has been medically cleared to return to action.

Zilla Fatu – The real-life member of the Bloodline family sustained an undisclosed injury over the weekend of March 16, 2025. Limitless Wrestling announced on Monday that Fatu has been removed from his scheduled match against Anthony Greene at the Bissell Brothers Bash in Portland, Maine on March 21, 2025.

On the Verge of Returning

WWE

Ilja Dragunov (Raw) – The intense competitor has been sidelined with an ACL injury since September 2024. Recent reports indicate he’s been cleared and is awaiting creative plans, with a return expected imminently.

Tyler Bate (Raw) – The former NXT UK Champion tore his left pectoral in July 2024. After eight months of rehabilitation, sources indicate he’s close to receiving medical clearance and could return to television by April.

Asuka (Raw) – The Empress of Tomorrow has been out with a knee injury since April 2024. Wrestling observers report that creative discussions for her return are underway, suggesting she could be back in action soon with a refreshed character.

AEW

Kiera Hogan – Sidelined with a shoulder injury since June 2024, Hogan is reportedly set to return imminently, with creative plans already in place for her comeback.

Long-Term Injuries (Out Indefinitely)

WWE

Big E (Unassigned) – The former WWE Champion suffered a broken neck on March 11, 2022, when a botched overhead belly-to-belly suplex resulted in him landing on his head. While he’s regained much of his normal function, there remains no timeline for his in-ring return, and he continues to focus on his recovery and non-wrestling projects.

Robert Roode (Raw) – Roode has been out with a neck injury since June 2022. While still technically on the roster, he’s been working as a backstage producer, and his in-ring future remains questionable.

AEW

Eddie Kingston – The American Dragon tore his ACL and meniscus in May 2024. This severe knee injury typically requires 9-12 months of recovery time, putting his potential return around mid-2025 at the earliest.

Juice Robinson – The former Bullet Club member suffered a broken fibula on November 30, 2024, after a freak injury on what was described as a “basic move.” Recent reports indicate his return has been delayed, and he’s expected to be out for several more months.

Wardlow – The powerhouse has been out with a knee injury since January 2024. While initial expectations suggested a shorter recovery time, his absence has extended with no clear return timeline established.

Killswitch (formerly Luchasaurus) – The Christian Cage associate has been absent since September 2024 due to double pneumonia. His respiratory recovery has been slower than expected, and there’s currently no timeline for his return.

TNA

Chris Bey – The former X-Division Champion suffered a career-threatening neck injury on October 27, 2024, which initially resulted in paralysis. He underwent surgery and has since regained movement, but remains in recovery with no return timeline. Bey has been documenting his rehabilitation journey on social media, showing remarkable progress but facing a long road ahead.

Joe Doering – The imposing wrestler announced his brain cancer diagnosis in August 2022. While he made a brief return to television, he has remained largely inactive while focusing on his health. No timeline exists for an in-ring return.

NJPW

Henare – The United Empire member suffered a serious shoulder injury in December 2024. Early reports suggest he could miss the entirety of the 2025 wrestling calendar.

Retirement News

Homicide – The reigning champion and Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee is set to retire at 47 years old. His retirement match will take place at Outlaw Wrestling in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NYC on March 20, 2025. Tickets for this historic event are available at OutlawNY.EventBrite.com.

Impact on Upcoming Events

Several of these injuries have forced creative changes across all promotions. WWE has reshuffled WrestleMania plans to account for the absence of Bronson Reed, while AEW continues to work around the injuries sustained at Revolution.

TNA has been particularly impacted by the recent wave of injuries at Sacrifice, with three performers including world champion Moose and the Hardy brothers unable to compete in upcoming events. This has forced significant changes to scheduled matches and storylines. Additionally, Chris Bey’s absence continues to disrupt the Motor City Machine Guns tag team dynamics.

NJPW has adjusted its booking for the New Japan Cup tournament due to Henare’s extended absence, while the independent scene will feel the impact of both Zilla Fatu’s injury and Homicide’s upcoming retirement.

The wrestling landscape continues to evolve as these athletes work toward recovery, creating both challenges and opportunities across the industry.