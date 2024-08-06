UFC Champion Belal Muhammad Responds To CM Punk’s Shoutout on Raw

The newly-crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad recently responded to WWE star CM Punk, who congratulated the Octagon fighter.

On the latest edition of Raw, CM Punk congratulated his former UFC training teammate Belal Muhammad for clinching the UFC welterweight title with a dominant performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 304. Check out Belal’s response below:

Belal Muhammad is part of the Roufusport MMA team which is led by coach Duke Roufus. Apart from Muhammad, several UFC champions including Anthony Pettis and Tryon Woodley have emerged from the gym. It is to be noted that Punk and Muhammad have a fair share of history. Apart from the fact that they both hail from Chicago, Illinois, they trained together in the past.

‘The Second City Savior’ had a short-lived UFC run during which he trained primarily under Duke Roufus at his gym in Milwaukee. This is the same place where Muhammad frequently trained as he climbed up the rankings in the UFC’s welterweight division. Punk competed twice in the UFC and suffered defeats on both the occasions. Following his UFC run, he stepped away from MMA.

Now, CM Punk is back in WWE and his rivalry with Drew McIntyre looks far from over. ‘The Scottish Warrior’ prevailed over Punk in a match officiated by Seth Rollins at last week’s SummerSlam. On the latest episode of Raw, Rollins and Punk almost started a brawl but McIntyre distracted the latter. Punk went after the Scotsman while Bronson Reed decimated ‘The Visionary’.