WWE RAW: Seth Rollins Destroyed By Bronson Reed On 8/5 Episode

‘Big’ Bronson Reed kicked off a feud with Seth Rollins during the latest episode of RAW by destroying the former Universal Champion during the show. After a segment between Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk, Reed struck and assaulted Seth. The Australian hit six Tsunami finishers, leaving Rollins gasping for breath and starting their feud with an immediate impact.

Rollins was seen coughing up blood and was attended to by officials before being helped out of the ring. Reed’s assault came after he was upset earlier in the night that he wasn’t booked for a match and said he’d have to make a path of his own.

In a backstage interview, Reed justified his attack on Seth Rollins.

“I’ve been telling the whole world I’m one of the best in this business week after week, and it’s falling onto deaf ears. So tonight, I did what I had to do. I crushed one of WWE’s golden boys. I hit tsunami after tsunami after tsunami after tsunami on Seth Rollins. To show you all, I’m not here to play around. The killer is unleashed, and Bronson Reed is at the very top of this business.”

Reed certainly made an impact, despite struggling earlier this week to make it to the show. On Twitter, Reed shared that his flight to RAW had been canceled twice.

Good travel day.

Canceled flight.

Delayed.

Delayed some more.

Delayed more.

Now another cancelation.



Just trying to get to Baltimore for #WWERaw — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) August 4, 2024

A feud with Seth Rollins is a huge opportunity for Bronson Reed, three years after he was released from WWE. His exit came about as Vince McMahon did not see him as a main roster talent so cut the then-NXT Superstar. Reed returned in 2022 as part of a series of rehirings under Triple H. Since then he has competed for the Intercontinental title and won the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.