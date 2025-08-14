Vince McMahon Calls Hulk Hogan’s Racial Comments Unforgivable, Defends Wrestling Legend

Hulk Hogan’s legacy was forever changed when racist comments made by the wrestling icon came to light in 2015. WWE wasted no time in taking action, firing Hogan and removing him from the Hall of Fame. Hogan wouldn’t be brought back until 2018, where he would received mixed responses by fans until his final appearance.

In a recent interview with TMZ, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon addressed the controversy over Hulk Hogan’s comments. McMahon was direct in his response.

“What Hulk said was absolutely unforgivable. I was shocked and disappointed when I heard those comments. There is no place for that kind of language or attitude in WWE or anywhere else.”

Explaining removing Hogan from the Hall of Fame, McMahon called it “necessary to show that we do not condone that behavior.” While McMahon believes WWE showed its opposition to Hogan’s comments, news that he had been removed only came about in 2018 when he was reinstated.

Still, McMahon offered a personal defense of Hogan’s overall character. While what his friend said was “unforgivable,” McMahon hopes that fans are willing to give the Hulkster a second chance.

“I’ve known Hulk for decades. I don’t believe he’s a racist. He made a terrible mistake, but that’s not who he is at his core. People can change, and I believe in second chances.” “The comments were unforgivable, but I hope people can see the man beyond the mistake.”

Hogan died in July 2025, and WWE has honored the late icon several times ever since. While fans have paid tribute to the wrestling legend, the comments he made continue to cast a long shadow over the legacy of Hulk Hogan.