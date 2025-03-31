Walemania X
Netflix to Host WaleMania X During WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas

by Michael Reichlin

Netflix will present WaleMania X on April 17 at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, aligning with WrestleMania week festivities. The event will include special guest appearances, a live edition of The Masked Man Show, and a performance by Grammy-nominated rapper Wale.

Currently the U.S. streaming home for WWE Raw and WWE programming internationally, Netflix shared the announcement via social media, highlighting the event as one of the weekend’s major attractions. Wale also acknowledged the event online with a simple post: “Viva Las Vegas.”

