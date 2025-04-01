WrestleMania 41 is taking over Las Vegas from April 17-22, 2025, with a full schedule of WWE events and fan experiences throughout the city. From the two-night spectacle inside Allegiant Stadium to concerts, parties, and wrestling-themed weddings, Sin City is set to become the epicenter of sports entertainment.

This comprehensive guide covers all official WWE events and independent attractions happening during WrestleMania week, giving you everything you need to plan your ultimate wrestling vacation.

Official WWE Events

WWE World at WrestleMania 41

When: Thursday, April 17 – Monday, April 21

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall

What: WWE’s five-day interactive fan experience featuring Superstar meet-and-greets, live stage shows, exclusive merchandise, and the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history. The event includes roundtable discussions, live podcast recordings, and memorabilia exhibits honoring WrestleMania’s 41-year history.

Notable Appearances: Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton (Thursday); Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley (Friday); The Undertaker (Saturday); Mike Tyson (Sunday); Alexa Bliss, LA Knight (Monday).

Tickets: Available at FanaticsEvents.com/WWE

Read more about WWE World here

Friday Night SmackDown

When: Friday, April 18 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Where: T-Mobile Arena

What: The go-home show before WrestleMania is always one of the most exciting nights of the year. Fans can expect the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as well as Superstars looking to get a late advantage ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster

WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

When: Friday, April 18 at 8 PM PT (following SmackDown)

Where: BleauLive Theater, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Inductees: Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, the Natural Disasters. WWE’s first Immortal Moment will go to Bret Hart Vs. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13.

Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster

Read more about the Hall of Fame Ceremony here

NXT Stand & Deliver

When: Saturday, April 19 at 12:30 AM ET/9:30 AM PT

Where: T-Mobile Arena

What: The biggest night of the WWE NXT calendar, Stand & Deliver will feature the very top talent from the silver brand in action. The show has a special early start time to ensure plenty of time for fans to prepare for WrestleMania 41 – Night One.

Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster

WrestleMania 41 – Night One

When: Saturday, April 19 at 4 PM PT

Where: Allegiant Stadium

Confirmed Matches:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Triple Threat Match)

Additional matches to be announced

Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster

WrestleMania 41 – Night Two

When: Sunday, April 20 at 4 PM PT

Where: Allegiant Stadium

Confirmed Matches:

Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Additional matches to be announced

Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster

Monday Night Raw

When: Monday, April 21 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Where: T-Mobile Arena

What: History has shown the post-WrestleMania Raw to be one of the most exciting shows, packed with shocking returns, debuts, and moments. Fans can expect big things when WWE heads to the T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster

NXT Live Broadcast

When: Tuesday, April 22 (time TBA)

Where: Venue TBA (possibly UFC Apex)

Read more about the NXT live broadcast here

Entertainment Events & After-Parties

WrestleMania After Dark Series

When: Thursday, April 17 – Sunday, April 20

Where: LIV and LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

What: A four-night concert and entertainment series featuring WWE Superstars and musical performances.

Schedule:

Thursday, April 17: Welcome Dinner and Launch Party with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, and music from Valentino Khan and DJ IRIE

Welcome Dinner and Launch Party with Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, and music from Valentino Khan and DJ IRIE Thursday, April 17: WaleMania X at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, as hosted by WWE’s broadcast partners at Netflix.

Friday, April 18: Official Hall of Fame Afterparty with Metro Boomin, Bron Breakker, and Liv Morgan

Official Hall of Fame Afterparty with Metro Boomin, Bron Breakker, and Liv Morgan Saturday, April 19: Machine Gun Kelly performance with Jey and Jimmy Uso

Machine Gun Kelly performance with Jey and Jimmy Uso Sunday, April 20: Gronk Beach (see below)

Tickets: On sale March 28 at 10 AM PT through WrestleManiaAfterDark.com

Read more about WrestleMania After Dark here

Roast of WrestleMania with Tony Hinchcliffe

When: Sunday, April 20 at 10 PM PT

Where: BleauLive Theater, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

What: A comedy roast featuring Tony Hinchcliffe and special guests including Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman, and Paul Heyman.

Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster

Read more about the Roast of WrestleMania here

Gronk Beach

When: Sunday, April 20 at 10:30 PM PT

Where: LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

What: Rob Gronkowski’s signature beach party featuring performances by Flo Rida and Valentino Khan, with appearances by WWE Superstars Damian Priest and Tiffany Stratton.

Tickets: On sale March 28 at 10 AM PT, starting at $79.99 for general admission and $299.99 for VIP

Read more about Gronk Beach here

Living Colour Performance

When: Friday, April 18 (time TBA)

Where: Fremont Street Experience

What: The iconic rock band behind CM Punk’s entrance theme “Cult of Personality” will perform live during WrestleMania weekend.

Read more about the Living Colour performance here

Independent Events & Attractions

Bicep Bash 2025

When: Tuesday, April 15 from 6 PM to 9 PM

Where: The Space LV

What: A unique crossover event merging professional wrestling with elite-level arm wrestling, headlined by Scott Steiner facing off against arm wrestling champion John “Uncle John” Thompson. Also featuring Rick Steiner, Ron Simmons, and Sarah Bäckman.

Read more about Bicep Bash 2025 here

WWE-Themed Weddings

When: Throughout WrestleMania week

Where: Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel

What: The “Love SmackDown” package allows wrestling fans to tie the knot with a WWE-inspired ceremony.

Read more about WWE-themed weddings here

Wrestling Observer Convention 2025

When: April 19-20

Where: The Cosmopolitan

What: A gathering for wrestling fans featuring watch parties for both nights of WrestleMania.

Game Changer Wrestling Events

When: Various dates during WrestleMania week

Where: Various venues including Moon & View at Palms Resort and Pearl Theater.

MicroMania Midget Wrestling

When: April 18 and 19 at 10 PM

Where: The Nerd Las Vegas

What: Special wrestling shows featuring stars including 25 Cent, Tiffany Payne, and Mascarita Dorada.

Transportation Options

Several transportation services are offering special shuttle services to WrestleMania:

Senate Transportation: $66 round-trip shuttles to Allegiant Stadium (both nights) from multiple hotel pickup points including MGM Grand, Bellagio, Palms, Fontainebleau, Rio, and Resorts World.

$66 round-trip shuttles to Allegiant Stadium (both nights) from multiple hotel pickup points including MGM Grand, Bellagio, Palms, Fontainebleau, Rio, and Resorts World. M Ride: WrestleMania shuttles from Circa Resort & Casino and The Palms Casino Resort

Hotel Deals

Fontainebleau Las Vegas: WWE fans can receive up to 30% off room rates for WrestleMania 41 by becoming a Fontainebleau Rewards Member

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, more events and attractions will be announced. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest updates on the biggest wrestling week of the year in Las Vegas!

For tickets to official WWE events, visit Ticketmaster. For premium experiences including meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars, check out On Location.