Naomi Puts Fans On Blast Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 Showdown

Naomi will compete at WrestleMania 41 against Jade Cargill in the singles debut for both women at WWE’s Showcase of the Immortals. For Naomi, this match marks a golden opportunity for the veteran who is ready to walk into Las Vegas with nobody behind her.

At Wale Mania, Naomi made a surprise appearance much to the delight of the crowd. Despite the fans chanting for the former SmackDown Women’s Champion, Naomi was through with fans claiming to support her.

“Y’all late! I needed y’all to do that the whole year! When I was asking y’all ‘Pump it up,’ y’all be coming out there tired, stressed out, exhausted.”

Naomi revealed that she is anemic before telling the fans “Y’all know how hard it was sometimes to get out there and dance?” The Glow added that after going through “trauma,” her time in TNA, and returning to WWE, she’s not going to let the fans act like they care about her now.

“When Jade come in, y’all really think I’m gonna sit and go through that s*** again?! You motherf***ers better receive the pumping!”

For Naomi, competing at WrestleMania 41 isn’t just about getting a win, but about cementing why fans should have been on her side all along.