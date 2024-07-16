Watch: What Happened After 7/15 WWE RAW Went Off The Air?

Sami Zayn had some strong words about Ilja Dragunov and the future of WWE after the July 15, edition of Monday Night Raw went off the air.

In the main event of the show, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defended against Ilja Dragunov. The pair were on course for an instant classic before Bron Breakker emerged and attacked both men, abruptly ending the contest. Breakker, who had been banned from the building, laid out both men to end the show, making clear he still plans on winning the Intercontinental Championship.

After WWE Monday Night RAW

While Breakker may have left both the champion and challenger worse for wear, Zayn and Dragunov shared a segment after the show. Speaking to the crowd in the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, Zayn gave credit to the Mad Dragon as someone for fans to keep an eye on.

“All of you are looking at the future of WWE right here and his name is Ilja Dragunov!”

Dragunov appreciated the high praise from Zayn. Despite the war they’d put each other through, the two men shook hands to the delight of the crowd.

The Future Of WWE

The future does indeed look bright for Ilja Dragunov who has quickly inserted himself into the Raw roster. This week’s title match with Zayn marks Dragunov’s third time headlining WWE’s longest-running weekly episodic show since being called up to the main roster in this year’s draft. If this booking continues, expect Dragunov to indeed be the future, and for championship gold to not be far behind for the talented Superstar.

