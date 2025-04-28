WWE And On Location Selling Elite PLUS SummerSlam Packages For High Price

WWE SummerSlam will be a two-night event on August 2nd and 3rd at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Selective fans who want more out of the experience will have to shell out big bucks.

WWE and On Location are offering a big money experience as the website lists an Elite PLUS package for WWE SummerSlam that includes Premium Front Row Seating, Elite Welcome Event, Tickets to WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, and other accommodations should fans want to do so.

While there is no price listed on the package, Andrew Baydala says it runs for $40,000, and the limited quantity is sold out. He tweeted out the following:

Confirmed with On-Location & #WWE- Elite PLUS package prices for front row floor centers(TV SIDE) for WWE 2025-#SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey are $40,000 per ticket. (Confirmed they are sold out of this very limited quantity) They include-

Premium Front Row Seating. In-Ring Photo Op at SummerSlam. Private Transportation to events. Elite Welcome Event. Private Section at All Inclusive Pre-Show Hosp w/ Superstar Appearances by Kevin Nash & More. Post-Show Press Conference Access & Desk Photo Op. Tickets to both nights of SummerSlam. Tickets to #SmackDown & #WWERAW as well on 8/1 & 8/4. & MORE. The Non-Center front row is just an ELITE package, and it is priced currently at $32,500.00 per ticket. They include-

Premium Front Row Seating. In-Ring Photo Op at SummerSlam. Private Section at All Inclusive Pre-Show Hosp w/ Superstar Appearances by Kevin Nash & More. Post-Show Press Conference Access & Desk Photo Op. Tickets to both nights of SummerSlam. & MORE.

This will mark the first time that WWE runs SummerSlam as a two-night event. The trend of two-night WrestleMania events started in 2020.