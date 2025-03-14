WWE Hall Of Fame Package Offers Inductee Meet & Greet… For $8,500

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame is coming together with Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger all confirmed by the company. With the Nature Disasters confirmed but not yet announced, the show will be a blast of nostalgia, though attending the event won’t come cheap.

On Location, WWE’s official partner for event packages, have announced their Icon package, costing an eye-watering $8,500. The package includes

Row 2-3 Seating



Hall of Fame Stage Access with Podium Photo Op



Private Meet and Greet with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque & Lex Luger with Photo Op



Premium Gift



Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance



Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff

The package is expensive, but those willing to splash the cash can spend even more! For an extra $1,000, fans can upgrade their seat to guarantee being on the front row on the hard cam. There is also a $2,500 package, but that does not include the meet-and-greet with Triple H or Lex Luger.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame will feature the induction of the 26th class and will take place on Friday, April 18, 2025. The show will take place in Winchester, Nevada at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in its BleauLive Theater the night before WrestleMania 41 and will air immediately after WWE SmackDown. With an exciting class already announced, this year’s Hall of Fame will be one to remember, even if it leaves some superfans with a very empty wallet.