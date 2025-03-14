HomeNewsWWE
WWE Hall Of Fame Package Offers Inductee Meet & Greet… For $8,500

by Thomas Lowson

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame is coming together with Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger all confirmed by the company. With the Nature Disasters confirmed but not yet announced, the show will be a blast of nostalgia, though attending the event won’t come cheap.

On Location, WWE’s official partner for event packages, have announced their Icon package, costing an eye-watering $8,500. The package includes

Row 2-3 Seating

Hall of Fame Stage Access with Podium Photo Op

Private Meet and Greet with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque & Lex Luger with Photo Op

Premium Gift

Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance

Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff

The package is expensive, but those willing to splash the cash can spend even more! For an extra $1,000, fans can upgrade their seat to guarantee being on the front row on the hard cam. There is also a $2,500 package, but that does not include the meet-and-greet with Triple H or Lex Luger.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame will feature the induction of the 26th class and will take place on Friday, April 18, 2025. The show will take place in Winchester, Nevada at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in its BleauLive Theater the night before WrestleMania 41 and will air immediately after WWE SmackDown. With an exciting class already announced, this year’s Hall of Fame will be one to remember, even if it leaves some superfans with a very empty wallet.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

