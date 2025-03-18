WWE has officially announced the start of the WWE ID Championship Tournament, set to determine the first-ever ID Champions. The tournament will begin during WrestleMania 41 week with two independent wrestling events in Las Vegas.

The opening round kicks off at GCW: The Collective on Wednesday, April 16, at The Palms, followed by additional matches at FSW on Friday, April 18, at the FSW Arena after SmackDown.

WWE has confirmed several participants for the tournament, including Sean Legacy, Zayda Steel, Ice Williams, Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes (Swipe Right), Zara Zakher, and Cappuccino Jones. More competitors and match details will be announced soon.

A few weeks ago, Paul “Triple H” Levesque unveiled the official WWE ID Championship title belts, adding further anticipation to the tournament. Fans can expect more updates as WrestleMania week approaches.