WWE Money in the Bank 2024: Final Match Card, Road to MITB Videos

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 takes place tonight from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE has lined up a strong card for this premium live event. (How to Watch)

Seth Rollins returns to action to challenge for the World Heavyweight championship. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has aligned with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in the next chapter of his battle against The Bloodline. Of course, there’s the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches and it’s all hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

What are the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Matches?

Here’s the final match card for Money in the Bank:

The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day.

Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

We’ll be covering all of the action live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this Saturday night, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for more.

WWE Preview Videos

The WWE YouTube channel has uploaded several videos setting up the top matches scheduled for Money in the Bank 2024. If you want to catch up on the storylines and events leading up to the event, these are for you:

Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins: Road to MITB Playlist

Road to Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Road to Women’s WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match