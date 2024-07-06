WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Main Event Leaked Ahead of the Show

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is set to take place tonight from the Scotiabank Arena, and the main event appears to have been leaked.

According to a new report from PWInsider, the trios match between Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens and The Bloodline will be ending the evening.

- Advertisement -

Whether or not there will be a major storyline reason for the match taking place last remains to be seen, but there is always a chance that a big return could be on the horizon or a MITB cash-in could occur on Cody.

Hopefully we’ll get a banger main event between the six men tonight to top off a pretty strong card on paper!

Read More: WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Live Stream: How to watch

- Advertisement -

WWE Money in the Bank Matches

Here are all of the matches that are set to be taking place tonight:

The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day.

Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day. Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

We’ll be covering all of the action live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada tonight, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for more.

Read More – WWE Money in the Bank Rumors: Fans Convinced Legend is Returning