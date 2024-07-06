WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Opening Match Leaked Ahead of the Show

WWE Money in the Bank is set to take place tonight from Scotiabank Arena, and the opening match appears to have been leaked.

According to a new report from PWInsider, the Men’s Money in the Bank match is set to open proceedings on tonight’s PLE.

Andrade, Chad Gable, Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso will all be competing for the coveted briefcase tonight.

With the match taking place in the opening stretches, it is clearly teasing that the case might be cashed in against either the WWE Champion or the World Heavyweight Champion at some point this evening.

WWE Money in the Bank Matches

Here are all of the matches that are set to be taking place tonight:

The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can’t get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day.

Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

We’ll be covering all of the action live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada tonight, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for more.

