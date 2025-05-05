WWE Officials Impressed by New La Parka During AAA Talent Evaluation

WWE officials were reportedly impressed by the debut of the new La Parka during AAA’s recent live event in Mexico City, identifying him as a standout talent during their first major evaluation since acquiring a majority stake in the promotion. The report comes via El Planchitas of Record.com.mx.

Held at the Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium, the event offered WWE representatives a closer look at AAA’s televised Caravana Estelar show. The standout of the night, according to the report, was the new version of La Parka, whose charisma, crowd connection, and in-ring presence caught immediate attention.

WWE personnel were said to be particularly impressed by his entrance, dance, and ability to command the audience, evoking memories of the original La Parka, Adolfo Tapia, who became a cult favorite in WCW during the 1990s.

Officials also noted the new La Parka’s height—over 1.90 meters—as well as his combination of aerial and mat-based wrestling, marking him as a strong candidate for future exposure to the U.S. wrestling audience.

Plans are reportedly underway for him to appear at Worlds Collide on June 7, where AAA talent will compete against WWE’s NXT brand.

The visit follows WWE’s recent acquisition of 51% of AAA, with the remaining 49% held by Mexican firm Fillip. As part of the transition, AAA wrestlers have been advised to improve their conditioning, secure U.S. work visas, and develop English proficiency. Despite the change in ownership, payment structures will remain unchanged.

While AAA’s current operations will continue as planned, broader structural changes are expected to begin following Triplemanía XXXIII, set for August 16.

According to El Planchitas, WWE is also exploring additional investments in Mexico, potentially involving arenas, performance centers, or other entertainment ventures.