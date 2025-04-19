WWE NXT x AAA: Worlds Collide Set for June 7, 2025

WWE and AAA are teaming up for a major crossover event titled NXT x AAA: Worlds Collide, set for June 7, 2025, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

This collaboration between WWE’s NXT and Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide marks a milestone in WWE’s ongoing expansion of international partnerships. It follows recent collaborations with TNA and Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH, reflecting a broader shift under Triple H’s leadership toward inter-promotional cooperation.

The event is expected to feature NXT stars facing off against AAA’s top luchadores in one of 2025’s most anticipated wrestling showcases. It remains unclear if other partner promotions like TNA will also be involved.

Held at the iconic Kia Forum, Worlds Collide continues WWE’s efforts to blur promotional boundaries and create unique opportunities for fans and talent worldwide. More details, including ticket sales and broadcast information, are expected soon.