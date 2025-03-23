La Parka 3
La Parka 3 – Iconic Character Resurrected In Lucha Libre AAA

by Thomas Lowson

La Parka, a character synonymous with AAA Lucha Libre, is back for a new generation of professional wrestling fans. At the Rey de Reyes event, La Parka 3, the third iteration of the character, was introduced to fans. The character was resurrected in a literal sense as it was emerged from a coffin and given the seal of approval from Vampiro.

La Parka 3 strutted his way to the ring for his debut match that went in and out of the ring. In one of the most impressive moments of the night, La Parka hit a dive from the stands onto his opponents.

The La Parka name was first used by Adolfo Tapia who made the character a name in AAA, ECW, WCW, CMLL and beyond. In 2003, Jesús Alfonso Huerta Escoboza was introduced as La Parka Jr. before becoming the official La Parka years later. Escoboza died in 2020 from complications arising from injuries that he sustained from a botched move during an October 2019 match. He was posthumously inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame.

Now, a new La Parka is on the scene and has already been impressing. With his skills, personality, and nod to wrestling history, La Parka 3 is bound to be a success in the world of Lucha Libre AAA just like his predecessors.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

