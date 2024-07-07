WWE News: Bron Breakker Gets New Entrance Music

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker got brand new entrance music ahead of his IC Title match against Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank.

Def Rebel, the team behind the majority of WWE Superstar entrance music over the past few years, has taken a lot of flak for their work on certain themes, but this new one for Breakker appears to have been a hit with fans.

WWE News: Bron Breakker’s new theme

The overwhelming feeling on X/Twitter appeared to be that this new entrance song for the former NXT Champion is a “rare W” for Def Rebel.

Hopefully the company decides to stick with his new presentation for Breakker and he can continue to get over on the main roster.

WWE MITB Card

Here are all of the matches that are set to be taking place tonight at Money in the Bank:

The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins (the stipulation is if Priest wins, Rollins can't get another title shot, but if Rollins wins, Priest must leave Judgment Day.

Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark

Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

We’ll be covering all of the action live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada tonight, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for more.

