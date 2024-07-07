Triple H Shares a Moment Backstage With WWE Legend at MITB

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H shared a moment backstage with company legend John Cena during Money in the Bank tonight.

In a video posted to X/Twitter, HHH referred to Cena as “The Greatest of All Time” and they spoke for a second on camera.

Cena confirmed on the Premium Live Event that he is now essentially on his retirement tour, with the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania in 2025 being the last time he will compete at those specific events.

As of writing, we do not know who Cena will be facing during his final few months with the company, but it will certainly be pushed heavily as WWE heads to Netflix in early 2025.

WWE Money in the Bank Bouts

Here are all of the matches that are set to be taking place tonight:

The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

We’ll be covering all of the action live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada tonight, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for more.

