WWE Cuts Back Live Events, First Show Set For March 2025

WWE has implemented a significant change to its business operations by halting its usual live events for the first few months of 2025. According to the current schedule, no live events are planned for January or February. The first untelevised show of the year is slated for March 15 in Dortmund, Germany, as part of WWE’s upcoming European tour, which includes live events and TV tapings across various countries.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, talent that he has spoken to from WWE “are very happy” that there are no house shows until mid-March.

In late 2024, TKO President Mark Shapiro shared that WWE planned on cutting back on the number of untelevised events. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Shapiro explained that such events are only marginally profitable and not essential for the company’s brand growth.

“The WWE brand, while we still have to grow it, it’s on fire right now. We don’t need to carry these marginally profitable events.”

WWE has not yet announced its live event schedule for the post-WrestleMania 41 season, leaving fans curious about the possibility of untelevised events in their areas. Stay tuned to SEScoops for updates as WWE continues to evolve its event strategy in this transformative period.