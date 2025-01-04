WWE’s Busy New Ring Mat Gives Glimpse at Raw’s Netflix Future

A new WWE ring mat spotted at the latest SmackDown taping may have given a glimpse into a sponsorship-heavy future of Monday Night Raw. In an image making the rounds online, the dark-ring mat features several logos, including for Netflix, Cricket Wireless, Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer, and Snickers.

The inclusion of the Netflix logo has left many believing this will be the ring mat when Raw debuts on the streaming platform next week. If so, this marks a massive change from WWE’s typical clean, white ring mat. In 2024, WWE began using the PRIME logo on the canvas at Premium Live Events, a decision that was met with backlash by fans.

WWE Raw On Netflix

No matter what ring mat WWE uses, the January 6, debut episode of Raw on Netflix will be a huge show. The card includes:

Main Event : CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa WWE Women’s World Championship : Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley Singles Match: Drew McIntyre Vs. Jey Uso

John Cena will also be a part of next week’s Raw, which will mark the start of his farewell tour. With a live music performance from Travis Scott also set, there’ll be plenty for fans to tune in for during what’ll be a historic episode of the red brand.

