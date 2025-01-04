HomeNewsWWE
Raw, Ring Mat
WWE

WWE’s Busy New Ring Mat Gives Glimpse at Raw’s Netflix Future

by Thomas Lowson
WWE Raw Netflix Debut

A new WWE ring mat spotted at the latest SmackDown taping may have given a glimpse into a sponsorship-heavy future of Monday Night Raw. In an image making the rounds online, the dark-ring mat features several logos, including for Netflix, Cricket Wireless, Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer, and Snickers.

image 2

The inclusion of the Netflix logo has left many believing this will be the ring mat when Raw debuts on the streaming platform next week. If so, this marks a massive change from WWE’s typical clean, white ring mat. In 2024, WWE began using the PRIME logo on the canvas at Premium Live Events, a decision that was met with backlash by fans.

WWE Raw On Netflix

No matter what ring mat WWE uses, the January 6, debut episode of Raw on Netflix will be a huge show. The card includes:

  • Main Event: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
  • Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa
  • WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
  • Singles Match: Drew McIntyre Vs. Jey Uso

John Cena will also be a part of next week’s Raw, which will mark the start of his farewell tour. With a live music performance from Travis Scott also set, there’ll be plenty for fans to tune in for during what’ll be a historic episode of the red brand.

Your Complete Guide to WWE RAW on Netflix

Related News

Next Event

WWE Raw Netflix Debut
Monday, January 6

Next TV Show

AEW Collision

Saturday at 8:00 PM ET

TNT

WWE News
Latest Wrestling News