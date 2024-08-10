WWE Speed Women’s Title Announced, Tournament To Start Next Month

The women of WWE will have a new championship to compete for soon with the impending introduction of the WWE Speed Women’s Championship. A tournament will kick off on the September 4, edition of the Twitter/X exclusive show, which will premiere at the usual time of 12 PM ET/9 AM PT.

Time to turn #WWESpeed up another notch… excited to announce that the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament will premiere Sept. 4 at 12pm ET / 9am PT, exclusively on @X. pic.twitter.com/lpY1XPndTU — Triple H (@TripleH) August 9, 2024

In May, WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque shared that there were plans for women’s matches on episodes of WWE Speed. After the Game shared plans for women’s matches on WWE Speed, Piper Niven poked fun at the women of the company being granted only a handful of minutes for their matches.

Wait, Whadaya mean it's not for us? https://t.co/YHuSpIZ8RT — Kim Piper Benson (@PiperNivenWWE) March 28, 2024

WWE Speed sees Superstars compete in matches with a three-minute time limit, ensuring there’s no wasted time in these high-octane bouts. Title matches are given a five-minute time limit. Ricochet was the first WWE Speed Champion though he would lose the title to Andrade shortly after. The title is not present on WWE TV tapings and is exclusive to Twitter/X.

WWE’s Fastest Matches

Three minutes may not seem like a lot of time, but there are some matches that more than fit this time limit. On the September 4, 2000, episode of Raw, Chris Jericho and Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler defeated Tazz and Mideon, with Lawler getting the roll-up over Tazz and his team winning in three seconds.

Aliyah scored a 3.17-second win over Natalya during a January 2022, edition of SmackDown. WWE would lean heavily into the win, with the now former Superstar receiving an ‘Aliyah 3:17’ shirt to celebrate her victory.