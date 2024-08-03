WWE SummerSlam 2024 Results: Ongoing from Cleveland

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is taking place tonight from Cleveland, Ohio, and we’ve got all of the ongoing results from the show live here.

The two headline bouts are CM Punk is returning for his first match back since injury at the Royal Rumble against Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley looking for revenge against Liv Morgan and to regain her Women’s World Championship.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Results

Here are the full results from WWE SummerSlam:

Triple H makes his way out to start SummerSlam!

Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) b. Rhea Ripley – Dominik Mysterio would distract the referee allowing Morgan to hit obLIVion onto a steel chair and get the win to retain her belt.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker b. Sami Zayn – Bron would hit the Spear after running the ropes to get the 1,2,3 and earn his first-ever piece of gold on the WWE main roster.