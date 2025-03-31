WWE Superstars Coming to ‘Clash of Clans’ Mobile Game in April 2025

WWE and Supercell have launched a new partnership that will bring top WWE Superstars into Clash of Clans for a limited-time crossover beginning April 1 and running through the month.

The collaboration includes in-game appearances and themed content, leading to a special match integration at WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes headlines the crossover, reimagined as the “Barbarian King” character.

A long-time player under the alias “OverlordRhodes,” Rhodes also features in the game’s live-action promotional video, embodying a strategy focused on domination and conquest.

Other WWE stars receive similar in-game transformations, including:

Rhea Ripley as “Archer Queen”

The Undertaker as “Grand Warden”

Bianca Belair as “Royal Champion”

Rey Mysterio as “Minion Prince”

Kane as “P.E.K.K.A”

Becky Lynch as “Valkyrie”

Jey Uso as “Thrower”

Starting April 1, players will experience a variety of WWE-themed gameplay additions, such as exclusive environments, cosmetics, and interactive Easter Eggs. The event also includes WWE-inspired challenges and content accessible to millions of players globally.

“This isn’t about playing fair in the ring, it’s about ruling the battlefield,” said Rhodes. “Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command.”

Supercell emphasized the scale of the collaboration, noting its unprecedented scope both in-game and at WrestleMania. “This partnership is on a scale we’ve never created before,” said Sara Bach, Head of Live Games at Supercell.

Fans can follow Clash of Clans on social media for ongoing updates throughout the event.