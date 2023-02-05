Seth Rollins on Vince McMahon’s WWE Return: “You Ever Seen Succession?”

Seth Rollins has had an interesting take to the McMahon family and recent changes in WWE, comparing the situation to the hit series ‘Succession.’

The comedy-drama series, now in its fourth season, tells the story of the Logan family and the power struggles when their father steps down from controlling an influential media company.

Succession

Like the Logans, the McMahons are no stranger to personal drama, as seen with the return of Vince McMahon earlier this year.

When asked about Vince’s return to power by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Rollins found the comparison to Succession to be apt.

“Have you ever seen the show ‘Succession’? If you need an explanation, there you go. You have three seasons of it, I think on HBO, so that’s again, all above my head. I’m a pro wrestler, I show up, I put in the work in the ring, try to do my best to entertain the people who buy the tickets and watch us on TV, and that’s all I can focus on. If I start worrying about the other stuff, I’m gonna lose my cool so, I gotta keep my cool, my friend.” Seth Rollins.

Vince Vs. McMahon

WrestleMania 16 in 2000 was sold on the promise of ‘a McMahon in every corner’ for the main event, but Vince’s issues with his own kin aren’t just for show.

Following Stephanie’s resignation last month, it was reported that she and her father struggled to work together, with Nick Khan acting as a peacemaker between them.

Daddy’s Little Girl isn’t the only McMahon to draw Vince’s ire, as Shane McMahon was fired last year due to his actions backstage at the Royal Rumble.

Shane’s behavior was so egregious that Vince claimed at the time that his son would never receive another pop from the crowd at a WWE event.

With his biological children out of WWE, Vince’s sole relation still working for the promotion is his son-in-law Triple H, and reports of conflict between the two have cropped up over the years.

