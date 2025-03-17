Zilla Fatu Teases WWE Debut: ‘We’re Going to Make History’

Zilla Fatu, son of the late Umaga, is gearing up for what he promises will be a groundbreaking debut in professional wrestling. In a recent interview with Tim HANN Rivera, Fatu hinted at big plans for 2025, making it clear that his entrance into the ring will be more than just another rookie debut.

“When that time comes, it’s going to be very big and impactful for my family, for my mom, my brothers, my dad,” Fatu said. “I can’t wait because it’s going to be very, very special, and we’re going to make history when I debut. Best believe that.”

Fatu also spoke about what he brings to the wrestling world, emphasizing authenticity over gimmicks.

“What I can add to the main roster is just being raw, being uncut… when you be real, the product is going to be more authentic,” he explained. “It’s not even about the wrestling—it’s about the story. If I can do that and execute every time, it’s going to be dangerous for a lot of people.”

He also touched on a potential dream match against the Hardy Boyz.

“I think if we keep speaking it into existence, it’s going to happen,” Fatu said. “Every time I see him, Matt’s like, ‘Oh, what’s up, did they book it?’”

Despite the excitement, Fatu admitted the journey hasn’t been easy.

“Sometimes life makes me forget why I started,” he shared. “But having the right people around me, my team, my mentors, and my fans—it all plays a role in keeping me going.”

With Fatu’s debut on the horizon, the wrestling world is watching closely, waiting to see if he truly delivers on his promise to make history.