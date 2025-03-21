Zilla Fatu Accuses Solo Sikoa of Betrayal: ‘He’s a Snake. Jacob Might Kill Him’

In one of his most charged interviews yet, Zilla Fatu pulled no punches when speaking on the internal dynamics of wrestling’s most powerful family.

Talking with MuscleManMalcolm for Muscle Memory, Fatu made a bold claim about WWE’s Solo Sikoa—accusing him of double-dealing his own blood.

“I think Solo is a snake,” Fatu said bluntly. “He’s playing both sides. And you know what happens when you play both sides, right? You go down and get exposed.”

The comments come amid speculation surrounding the on-and-off alliance between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, two prominent members of the Anoa’i dynasty. Zilla, himself a Bloodline descendant and the son of Umaga, believes Solo’s loyalty is a façade—and that Jacob will eventually see through it.

“When Jacob realizes that Solo is not really there for him… he might kill him,” Zilla warned.

Asked if he acknowledges Solo—mirroring Roman Reigns’ famous demand—Zilla didn’t hesitate: “Hell no.”

The explosive comments not only hint at personal rifts within the family but also open the door for future storyline developments, should Zilla eventually join WWE programming.

With House of Glory and Reality of Wrestling as his current battlegrounds, Fatu is carving his own path—but his sights seem firmly set on a bigger stage, where this drama could play out under even brighter lights.