Team AEW Beats The Elite in Blood & Guts, Title Match Set For All In

Team AEW was victorious over The Elite on this week’s edition of Dynamite in a brutal Blood and Guts match that left the heels with no choice but to forfeit.

Jack Perry and Darby Allin started the match for their respective teams and the TNT Champion maintained the advantage over Allin with a trash can and extension cord.

Nick Jackson was the next arrival, giving the Elite a distinct advantage, and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe was the first wrestler to bleed significantly after having his face scraped across the cage.

Matt Jackson was out next to join his brother but Anthony Bowens would change the complexion of the match. Bowens used scissors and stabbed Perry in the head, earning “You Sick F***” chants from the crowd.

Kazuchika Okada, wielding a ‘Rainmaker’ street sign was next to enter the cage and Max Caster followed with a microphone and he retrieved a barbed-wire board from under the ring. This came back to haunt The Acclaimed as the Young Bucks sent Bowens into it, prompting “Holy S***” chants from the crowd.

In case things weren’t already violent enough, thumbtacks were introduced next and poured into Caster’s mouth. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page was supposed to arrive next but didn’t. Instead, the Cowboy waited for Swerve Strickland’s entrance so he could ambush the reigning AEW World Champion.

Swerve was left locked out of the cage and Page, under the threat of being fired, got in the cage as demanded by Nick Jackson. Jeff Jarrett would help free Strickland’s trapped hand, allowing him to enter the cage.

Staple Guns were introduced via a briefcase that the Bucks had brought to the match. Despite this, Team AEW fought on with Darby Allin delivering a Coffin Drop to Jack Perry.

The finish of the match also involved Allin and Perry as the TNT Champion was handcuffed to the wall and took some kendo shots but refused to quit. Mark Briscoe followed with a chair shot to the head of Perry, but that still wasn’t enough. Allin then retrieved a gasoline can and threatened to see Perry ablaze. Fearing the loss of life of his ally, Matt Jackson gave in, awarding Allin a TNT title match at All In, and forfeiting Blood & Guts.

This year’s Blood & Guts certainly delivered the violence that fans have come to expect with the brutal stipulation. After months of having control, the Elite’s loss is a huge setback for the group, and could be a sign of things to come next month in Wembley Stadium.