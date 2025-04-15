Mark Briscoe Announces 9th Child is on the Way

Mark Briscoe has revealed that he and his wife are expecting their ninth child, just a year after welcoming their youngest son, Matthew Jamin Pugh—named in honor of his late brother, Jay Briscoe. He shared the news during an appearance on Speedball Mike Bailey’s YouTube channel, saying:

“Well, I got eight on the ground currently and one in the womb.”

The personal update comes as Briscoe continues to build on his wrestling legacy. In January 2023, he suffered the heartbreaking loss of his brother and tag team partner, Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh), who died in a tragic car accident.

At the time, Mark seriously considered retiring from the ring, but ultimately chose to stay. That decision culminated in a major career milestone when he captured the ROH World Championship.

Briscoe has also spoken about the future of the Briscoe name in wrestling, noting that at least two of his children have expressed interest in following in his footsteps.

With a growing family and clear passion for the industry, the possibility of a second-generation Briscoe legacy remains strong.