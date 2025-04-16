Darby Allin Is ‘Doing Great’ On Mount Everest Expedition

AEW star Darby Allin has officially commenced his Mount Everest expedition, with updates being provided by Adventure Consultants. As of April 16, 2025, Allin and his team were reported to be in Chhukhung.

Adventure Consultants wrote, “Today our Everest Private Team said goodbye to the trekkers and hiked from Pheriche to Chhukhung an elevation gain of 530m. Darby is doing great! It took three and half hours. It was nice and clear day with great views. Tomorrow we are going to continue our acclimatisation with a hike Chhukhung Ri, a nearby hill which is at 5540m.” The expedition reportedly began on April 8th.

Allin’s absence from AEW began in late December 2024, his last appearance being on the December 27th AEW Rampage, where he was written off television following an attack by The Death Riders.

This hiatus accommodates his long-held ambition to climb Everest, a plan initially delayed by a broken foot suffered in March 2024. Now, Allin is actively pursuing this challenging endeavor, with his progress being tracked as he acclimatizes to the high altitudes.