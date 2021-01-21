AEW Announces Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament

The AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament is coming soon to All Elite Wrestling. The announcement was made on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. A 16-woman single-elimination competition will determine the #1 contender to Hikaru Shida’s AEW Women’s World Championship.

Notably, the tournament brackets feature an American flag on one side and a Japanese flag on the other. This implies half of the tournament will take place in the United States and the other half will be held in Japan. This could be due to some notable names in AEW‘s women’s division being impacted by travel restrictions due to the global pandemic.

COMING SOON!#AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament!

Who will be the number one contender? pic.twitter.com/oM4I3OGrRn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021

AEW advertises the tournament as “Coming Soon” with no start date announced as of this writing.

In terms of what wrestlers could be competing in the Japanese side of the bracket, there are a few options. Former AEW Women’s Champion, Riho, could likely take part, as is Yuka Sakazaki.

Emi Sakura seems likely to be in the tournament. She sent out the below Tweet in response:

Time for Emi Sakura to have another Title Match, #AEW Women’s Champions is coming to home with me this time. #chocopro https://t.co/ofRvNL2CiD — Emi Sakura ????? (@EmiSakura_gtmv) January 21, 2021

There is also a possibility we will see women from the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Division in the tournmanet.

AEW’s Top Female Competitors

The current Top 5 rankings in AEW’s Women’s Division are as follows:

Serena Deeb (2-0) (7-2) (+1) Big Swole (1-0) (18-9) (-1) Nyla Rose (1-0) (22-7) Penelope Ford (0-0) (14-9) Anna Jay (0-0) (9-5) (Previously unranked)

Britt Baker and Abadon are outside the top-5 now but they’ve been ranked previously.