AEW Dynamite Preview (1/20): Moxley, Inner Circle Tag Team Triple Threat

It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. All Elite Wrestling returns to Jacksonville, FL tonight with an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite.

This week’s broadcast will feature the in-ring return of Jon Moxley, some ‘friendly competition’ within the Inner Circle, Hangman Page teaming up with the Dark Order and much more.

The following items are confirmed for AEW Dynamite:

Inner Circle Tag Team Triple Threat: Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager

Former AEW Jon Moxley returns to action

“Hangman” Adam Page and The Dark Order’s (Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. TH2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) and the Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)

Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Matt Sydal and Top Flight

Cody Rhodes vs. “Pretty” Peter Avalon

Penelope Ford vs. “Legit” Layla Hirsch

Plus, Sting will be on hand and we’ll get an update from Miro and his new well-dressed butler, Charles Taylor.

For more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, check out the official preview at the AEW website.

Check back later tonight for our AEW Dynamite results and takeaways.