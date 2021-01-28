AEW Dynamite Results (1/27): Young Bucks & Good Brothers vs. Dark Order, Cody Responds To Shaq

AEW Dynamite aired on TNT from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks teamed up with Impact Tag Team Champions Good Brothers to face Dark Order in this week’s main event.

Dynamite Results (1/27)

Eddie Kingston def. Lance Archer Jericho & MJF def. Varsity Blondes Hangman Page def. Ryan Nemeth Jungle Boy def. Dax Harwood via submission Britt Baker def. Shanna via submission Young Bucks & Good Brothers def. Dark Order

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Eddie Kingston Cheated To Win

Eddie Kingston faced Lance Archer int he first match of the night. Archer dominated the action early and sent Kingston out of the ring. Lance bounced Eddie’s face off the camera and threw him into the barricade. Back in the ring, Arche connected with a slam and followed it up with a Splash off the middle rope for a near fall. Lance continued to control the action but kept taking breaks to trash talk to the camera.

Lance walked across the top rope and connected with a Moonsault. The Butcher and Blade brought Jake Roberts tot he entrance ramp and distracted Archer. The Bunny slid Kingston brass knuckles and he used them on Lance for the pinfall victory. After the match, Butcher, Blade, and Kingston beat Archer down. Kingston hit him with the brass knuckles again and Lance fell to the canvas.

Sting & Darby Addressed Team Taz

Sting and Darby Allin cut a backstage promo about their match against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution. Sting brought up Team Taz calling them hoodlums and admitted that Darby was a hoodlum. Allin said in the streets, it doesn’t matter about playing clean or dirty, it is about survival. Sting that bashed out several windows before saying that it will be showtime at AEW Revolution.

MJF & Jericho def. Varsity Blondes

Chris Jericho & MJF faced the Varsity Blondes in the second match of the night. Before the match, MJF grabbed a microphone and insulted Griff Garrison. Griff unloaded some punches and chased MJF out of the ring. Griff hit MJF with a big boot to the face and MJF grabbed a steel chair. Inner Circle held him back and MJF dropped the chair.

Jericho tagged in and Griff applied a Headlock. Brian Pillman Jr. hit Jericho with a Neckbreaker and went for the cover but Le Champion kicked out at two. When Dynamite returned from a break, Garrison hit MJF with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Back Body Drop.

Garrison sent both Jericho and MJF to the corner and hit them with a Splash. Griff connected with a double Spear and went for the cover but MJF was able to kick out at two. Jericho tagged in and Pillman hit a slam for another near fall. Pillman knocked Jericho out of the ring with a Dropkick and then returned him to the ring. Pillman leaped off the top rope but got caught with the Judas Effect. Jericho then hit the Lionsault for the pinfall victory.

Cody Responded To Shaq & Jade Cargill

Cody and Arn Anderson were interviewed by Tony Schiavone tonight. Cody was asked to respond to what Jade Cargill did last week on the Waiting Room and Shaq’s challenge for a match at Revolution.

Cody said he is not going to respond and differed to his coach, Arn Anderson. Arn stated that he yelled at Cody earlier and he deserved it. Arn noted that Cody is about to be a dad and that should be on the front of his mind. Anderson brought up Cody’s dad competing in a match and then hop on a flight to be there for the birth of the Cody. Arn brought Red Velvet to the ring and said she has the same fire Cody has. Red Velvet called Jade Cargill a coward for disrespecting Brandi while she was pregnant. Red Velvet said she was about stir Jade’s “bitch ass” up to end the segment.

Hangman Page Picked Up A Win

Hangman Adam Page faced Ryan Nemeth tonight on Dynamite. Hangman hit Ryan with a boot to the face and followed it up with some chops in the corner of the ring. Page sent Ryan out of the ring with a Clothesline and then delivered a Crossbody off the ring apron. Matt Hardy made his way ringside as Nemeth hit Page with a couple knees to the midsection.

Page battled back with a Clothesline and went for the cover but Nemeth kicked out at two. Ryan connected with a DDT for a near fall. Hangman quickly responded with the Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall victory. After the match, Matt Hardy came to the ring with Tony Schiavone. Matt said he didn’t want to create a scene and just wanted to be in Page’s corner to support him. Matt stated that Page seems lost and he knows Omega and the Young Bucks burned him.

Matt added that he doesn’t want anything from Hangman and told him that he is a good person that deserves to be happy. Matt noted that Hangman Page that is dressing by himself in a hallway by catering. Hardy told Hangman that he can use his dressing room any time.

Jungle Boy Tapped Out Dax Harwood

Dax Harwood faced Jungle Boy tonight on Dynamite. Tully Blanchard and Cash Wheeler were handcuffed to Luchasaurus for the match. Dax and Jungle Boy locked up to start off the action. Harwood shoved Jungle Boy to the corner and then the two locked up again. Harwood booted Jungle Boy in the midsection and unloaded some chops in the corner of the ring.

Jungle Boy responded with some chops of his own and focused his attack on Dax’s arm. Dax brought Jungle Boy out of the ring and launched him into the barricade as Dynamite went to a commercial break. When Dynamite returned, Harwood hit a Belly to Back Suplex off the middle rope for a two count. Jungle Boy hit a Superkick but Dax shrugged it off and leveled him with a Clothesline.

Harwood planted Jungle Boy with a Powerbomb and went for the cover but Jungle Boy was able to kick out at two. Jungle Boy hit a Crossbody but Dax rolled through for a near fall. Harwood rolled up Jungle Boy again for a near fall. Jungle Boy applied the Snare Trap submission hold and Dax had no choice but to give up. After the match, FTR and Tully Blanchard beat Jurassic Express down. FTR went to cut off Jungle Boy’s hair but Marko Stunt, SCU, and Marko Stunt made the save.

Britt Baker Tapped Out Shanna

Britt Baker faced Shanna tonight on Dynamite. Rebel was in Britt’s corner for the match. Baker controlled the action early and Dynamite went to a break. When Dynamite returned, Shanna hit a Clothesline and went for the cover but Britt kicked out at two. Baker battled back and planted Shanna with a Clothesline for a two count. Rebel put a glove on Britt and she went for the Lockjaw but Shanna countered into a roll-up for a two count. Baker was then able to apply the Lockjaw for the submission victory. After the match, Britt Baker and Rebel retreated as Thunder Rosa rushed the ring. Baker and Thunder Rosa will battle next week at Beach Break.

Young Bucks & Good Brothers def. Dark Order

Young Bucks teamed up with Good Brothers to face Dark Order in the main event. Karl Anderson and Evil Uno started off the action. Uno hit an Atomic Drop and went for the cover but Anderson was able to kick out at two. John Silver tagged in and asked for Gallows to tag in. Luke got in the ring and had a stare down with Silver in the middle of the ring. Gallows beat Silver down and tagged in Matt Jackson.

Matt knocked Silver out of the ring and Alex Reynolds tagged in. Reynolds hit a shoulder tackle and followed it up with a Dropkick. Nick tagged in and Young Bucks hit Evil Uno with stereo Dropkicks before Anderson tagged back in. Stu Grayson tagged in and planted Karl with a Uranage. Stu followed it up with an epic Frog Splash and went for the cover but Anderson was able to kick out at two.

When Dynamite returned from a break, Silver and Nick Jackson were battling in the ring. Silver hit Anderson with a Cannonball off the apron and followed it up with a boot to the face for a near fall. Evil Uno tagged in and hit Nick with a Neckbreaker. Evil Uno climbed to the top rope and went for a Swanton but Nick got out of the way. Matt tagged in and planted Grayston and Uno with a Northern Lights Suplex.

Matt hit Silver and Reynolds with a Clothesline but John responded with a German Suplex. Grayson and Evil Uno slammed Matt to the canvas and went for the cover but Karl broke it up at two. Nick Jackson flipped onto Dark Order outside the ring and then Young Bucks & Good Brothers hit Grayson with four Superkicks. Good Brothers hit Evil Uno with the Magic Killer and Young Bucks delivered the Meltzer Driver on Stu for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Young Bucks whoever wins the tag team Battle Royal will get a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships at Revolution. Young Bucks added that they are in the Battle Royal and will pick who they defend the titles against at the PPV if they win the Battle Royal. Rey Fenix and Jon Moxley rushed the ring and attacked Good Brothers. Kenny Omega ran down the entrance ramp but walked right into a Paradigm Shift from Moxley to close the show. Moxley will team up with Fenix & PAC to face Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers in the main event of Beach Break.